(Field Trip Friday) -- "I'm bored!" How many of you have heard this since we've been under stay-at-home orders? You're not alone. That's why toymaker Mattel has created a virtual playroom. The Mattel Playroom is a new online tool for kids and families.

It has tons of activities designed to keep everyone in the family busy. There are kids' playlists, online games, do-it-yourself craft projects, and printables. There also are fun videos from Barbie, Thomas the Train, and other characters kids love. The best part is it's all free!

🡕 Mattel Playroom

Mattel spokeswoman Monica Dreiger says right now is a great time to do things as a family, but also to make sure everyone has time to themselves. "I think solo time is important," she said. "Too much togetherness leads to friction. That's why unstructured playtime is also important. You, as a parent, don't have to provide every little detail on what you should do. You can inspire them. For example,'Here are you dolls. Let me give you a storyline of what you can do, and you can do it on your own.'"

Field Trip Friday: Living Room Edition Stay-at-home orders have been put into place here in Arizona after an executive order from Governor Ducey due to the coronavirus which is also why kids are not going back to finish the school year.

Learning through play is also important, especially for younger kids. There's a section on the website where kids can learn how to do things. Mattel teamed up with other companies to provide educational value through play, from STEM to gravity and even meditation.