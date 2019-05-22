PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- When you think fashion, New York City or the Garment District in Los Angeles, California may come to mind.
That was pretty much the case until a few years ago. Now, brands can keep it local, from start to finish.
[WATCH: Phoenix area becoming a fashion designing hub]
Arizona's Family's Olivia Fierro visited F.A.B.R.I.C to check out the unique space and profile of a few emerging designers.
Resource Innovation Center, located in Tempe, says the creative space fills a need.
"People now have the resources here to make their product. We've actually helped 330 brands manufacture their product right here in Arizona. There are a lot of designers here," said Angela Johnson.
[READ MORE: Good Morning Arizona stories]
One local designer is JoAnna DeShay, the creative force behind "Black Russian Label," a brand she designs with a stylish, "global" woman in mind.
"I think when I was probably 10-years-old, I knew I wanted to design. I'd take my mom's curtains, cut them out, get in trouble for it but I knew I wanted to do something that changed the way women felt about themselves," she said. "Clothing was really the canvas to do that with."
Other brands who utilize the create space of F.A.B.R.I.C. seen on Good Morning Arizona are Ethar Collection, a line of modest evening wear, and OXDX Clothing, a line from Native American designer Jared Yazzie.
To shop these designs or learn more about this fashion hub, clink on the links below:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.