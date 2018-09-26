Need fall fashion inspiration? Look no further than your favorite 90s comedy, Clueless.
The style statements seen on Cher and Dionne: bright, bold plaids and even retro corduroy are everywhere this season.
Style expert, Alison Goodman, Marketing Director of the Scottsdale Quarter, joins Good Morning Arizona with her best pics for fall looks, even while we are still in the triple digits.
These looks remind us that animal print is always in (every season!), and the easy, breezy fall florals reminiscent of television’s Little House on the Prairie will be a favorite among fashionistas.
Shop these looks at : https://scottsdalequarter.com/
