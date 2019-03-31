(3TV/CBS 5)--You know how it is. Twenty years ago, you were the new kid in the dock, with all the shiny toys and everyone loved you. And wanted to spend all week with you!
But now...not so much. There are newer, larger, shinier kids, with bells and whistles you can only dream of, and you’re left behind. Now they only want to spend three or four days with you, if they sail on you at all.
See? Even cruise ships have real-life problems! Fortunately, there’s hope for these older ships - and one that may benefit you on your next cruise vacation!
Enter Royal Caribbean, Carnival, and Norwegian Cruise Lines, three of the most popular cruise lines around, and proud owners of large fleets of glittering ships.
Fun fact - did you know it cost more than $1 billion dollars to build Royal Caribbean’s newest ship, the Symphony of the Seas, currently completing her inaugural season? The actual amount was $1.35 billion. Yes, billion. With a b.
And while I’m sure they’ll continue to build these big behemoths, Royal Caribbean has also just completed $100 million dollar makeovers each, on three of its older, smaller (for them) ships. That’s million. With an m. Calling these makeovers “Royal Amplified,” the cruise line is adding new restaurants, new on-deck attractions, and remodeling cruise cabins, to bring the ships up to current standards.
And Norwegian Cruise Line is right there with them, having completed a huge remodel of the popular Norwegian Sky, set to sail Alaska itineraries out of Seattle this summer. And Carnival? We can’t leave them out! In addition to launching a beautiful new ship, the Carnival Panorama, which will homeport in Long Beach, CA, they’re in the process of turning the Carnival Triumph into the Carnival Sunrise, courtesy of a $200 million dollar refurbishment and remodel.
And now let’s get back to how these “extreme makeover - cruise ship edition” changes will help you:
* Updated and larger ships doing short cruises - I have to be honest. One of the main reasons I’ve not done the “Catalina Island/Ensenada” weekender cruises out of LA - I don’t like the ships. They’re small and lack amenities. But put a larger ship - even slightly larger - with modern features on these itineraries? I’m there. Three- and four-night cruises are a great way to get away with friends or family!
* Updated ships mean repeat cruisers - I never understood cruise lines putting their older, dowdier ships on short cruises. The three- and four-night cruises are the first cruise experience for the vast majority of passengers! Royal Caribbean in particular found out the hard way that cruisers won’t come back for longer sailings if they don’t
enjoy the short one - and when the short one is on an old, outdated ship? Well, it’s not difficult to see why they’re putting the updated ships on the short itineraries.
* Refurbished ships offer “up-to-date” cruise experiences at a lower cost - sure you just sunk $100 million dollars into a ship, but that’s far less than building a new one. And with the new sports bars, restaurants, amenities, and activities on board, you give your passengers a real taste of what they could experience on a longer cruise or larger ship. That builds repeat business, and in a way that keeps cruise fares in the reasonable range for everyone!
Ready to “set course for adventure, your mind on a new romance?” You don’t have to sail on the Love Boat to do that! For more information on your next cruise vacation, call the fine folks at Preferred Travel Services, 602-603-9300, and tell them Ro Says Go sent you! You can also e-mail me directly: Rosanne@preferredtravelservices.com. We’ve got great information for you!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.