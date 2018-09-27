GOODYEAR (3TV/CBS 5) -- It's a career in high demand, and for kids straight out of high school, it could be an opportunity to make upwards of $100 an hour or more.
That's if you can stomach the pressure of being underwater, in a confined space, and in most cases in complete darkness. It might be as close to being an astronaut as you might ever feel.
We suit up, and check out what it takes to become an underwater welder at Commercial Divers International Underwater Welding School in Goodyear.
Right now, it's open enrollment time, as classes begin Oct. 23. If it sounds odd to you, that there is an underwater welding school in the desert, it's not strange at all to the owners who began the business about two years ago.
The weather in Arizona makes it ideal, they tell us. And, with job opportunities in Texas and in the Gulf of Mexico, the Valley of the Sun becomes the perfect location for a school like this, Admissions Director, Frankie Smith explains.
Much of their work and training also takes place at Lake Pleasant. And, if you ever wondered who fixes underwater piping, city plumbing and sewage issues, and underwater fiber optic cables, these are the divers they send in.
If you ever wanted to know what it would be like to work underwater with all the gear, because it can be a bucket-list item for some, here's the breakdown: The helmet weighs 30 pounds, they'll strap a 30 pound weighted belt on you, and the scuba gear weighs another 60 pounds.
You'll be carrying some 100 pounds on you before you enter the water. With the helmet on, periphery vision is limited, and you can't hear anyone talking to you. It feels like sensory deprivation in a lot of ways.
You're equipped with a microphone, and an instructor can speak with you. The tank of water the students are taught to weld in is about 8 feet deep, to simulate real life conditions, although real life dives can go to depths of 100 feet or more.
There are also many risks you should be aware of, which can make this a dangerous job. Once the welding begins, for instance, there is a risk of electrocution, that's why the folks at CDI are sticklers about extensive training, and making sure the students are prepared in various situations.
About 77 million acres land lease for oil and gas exploration in The Gulf of Mexico. This will create an unbelievable amount of job for divers for the next 20-plus years just in that one region.
CDI is located at 4055 S. Sarival Avenue in Goodyear.
