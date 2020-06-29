CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Fourth of July weekend is only a few days away and with fireworks shows getting cancelled because of COVID-19 concerns, more people may find a home pool to cool off and celebrate America.
However, to do so safely, it’s important to remember the ABC’s of water safety.
A: Active Adult Supervision
B: Barriers - make sure pool fences and locks are working properly
C: Classes - sign up for swim lessons
Some adults may start off watching children around water, but then get easily distracted.
Valley of the Sun YMCA Executive Director Garrett Brolsma reminds adults that reading a book in the chair by the pool is not active supervision. Talking to other adults, texting, taking pictures, or reading a book or magazine are all examples of what not to do.
Assigning an adult to be a water watcher eliminates confusion on who someone assumed is watching the kids.
Brolsma explained a good rule of thumb to know adults are seconds within reach of a child is to at least have them sit on deck with feet in the water. Active adult supervision means eyes on children at all times with no distractions.
Drowning is silent. It takes seconds for a child to slip under water.
According to the CDC, drowning is the leading cause of unintentional death for kids 1-4 years old.
Commit to swim safe by downloading a Valley of the Sun YMCA, SRP, & AZ Family Water Watcher here.