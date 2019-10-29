PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- St. Vincent de Paul is in need of the public's help with underwear donations.
Roughly 2,000 pairs of underwear are distributed each month at the Diane & Bruce Halle Center for Hope & Healing at St. Vincent de Paul. That's over 24,000 pairs per year.
Unlike other clothing donations, underwear must be new and donations don't meet need, meaning St. Vincent de Paul must purchase the shortage.
That's where the "Drop Your Drawers for Charity" campaign comes in.
The charity campaign was launched in 2018 and is back again this year as a simple way for community supporters to provide new packs of underwear for those who need them most.
Businesses, churches, community centers, retirement communities and retail stores can all sign up to participate by hosting a drive, purchasing new underwear online or donating money toward the drive.
Underwear for men, women and children of all sizes and ages is needed along with socks and bras for women. Donations will be collected throughout October with a goal of collecting 10,000 plus pairs of underwear this year.
You can host a drive here: stvincentdepaul.net/give/organize-drive
Donate underwear through Amazon: smile.amazon.com/gp/ch/list/86-0096789/ref=smi_cl_bc_lol6_lol
Or donate financially: stvincentdepaul.net/DYD
The drive goes until Oct. 31.