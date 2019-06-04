PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety is hoping a pay raise will help them get more people to join the agency.
This couldn't have come at a better time because right now, law enforcement agencies are fighting to recruit the same pool of people.
Recently, Gov. Doug Ducey's budget included $74 million to give raises to nearly 14,000 public safety employees.
This includes a 10% pay increase for DPS troopers. Which moves them somewhere in the ballpark of earning around $47,000 starting out to $52,000.
That also includes a 5% increase in DPS civilian salaries.
DPS says pay raises are crucial in helping them attract and keep people with the agency.
And it puts them closer, as far as pay is concerned, to what other agencies are making.
"We don't get into this profession for the pay," says DPS Trooper Kameron Lee. "We do need to support our families and often time, for those candidates looking at other agencies, sometimes that pay helps them make that final decision."
Lee says the budget increase will have several benefits.
Another is allowing them to purchase new vehicles. Many troopers live in outlying areas and are dispatched throughout the state, so reliable vehicles are necessary to keep people safe.
