TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Can't figure out where to eat brunch today? Then we got some good news.
You can try 14 different restaurants in downtown Tempe from 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.
It's all part of an event called the Downtown Tempe Brunch Crawl.
According to the event's website, you can purchase a $5 event ticket to receive access to the following:
--14 Brunch Stops
--Exclusive Small Bites and Drink Specials Menu ($7 for food and drink options at each restaurant)
--Sunglasses
--Free Parking
Americana Burgers & Beer - View Menu
Caffe Boa Bistro and Wine Bar - View Menu
Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row - View Menu
El Hefe Super Macho Taqueria - View Menu
Original ChopShop Tempe - View Menu
Pedal Haus Brewery - View Menu
Rula Bula Irish Pub - View Menu
Snakes & Lattes Tempe - View Menu
For more information on the event, click here.
