TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Can't figure out where to eat brunch today? Then we got some good news. 

You can try 14 different restaurants in downtown Tempe from 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

It's all part of an event called the Downtown Tempe Brunch Crawl.

According to the event's website, you can purchase a $5 event ticket to receive access to the following:

--14 Brunch Stops

--Exclusive Small Bites and Drink Specials Menu ($7 for food and drink options at each restaurant)

--Sunglasses

--Free Parking

Americana Burgers & Beer - View Menu

Caffe Boa Bistro and Wine Bar - View Menu

Daily Jam - View Menu

Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row - View Menu

El Hefe Super Macho Taqueria - View Menu

Morning Squeeze - View Menu

Nékter Juice Bar - View Menu

Original ChopShop Tempe - View Menu

Pedal Haus Brewery - View Menu

Pita Jungle - View Menu

Rula Bula Irish Pub - View Menu

Snakes & Lattes Tempe - View Menu

Spinelli's Pizza - View Menu

Varsity Tavern - View Menu

For more information on the event, click here

 

