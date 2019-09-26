PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Time for a little 'spring cleaning'! It's always a good idea to straighten up before the holiday decor comes out!
But what is donatable?
Goodwill accepts almost everything but hazardous materials and waste.
If you are donating electronics, devices or computers make sure you delete any personal information or take out SIM cards.
Home pick-ups can also be scheduled for larger items such as furniture, patio sets, etc.
Goodwill also accepts cars, trucks, vans, RVs, boats and even airplanes.
If possible, label fragile items.
Clothing that is not suitable for sale won't be sold in stores but it can be recycled.
Goodwill diverts nearly 200 million pounds of material from going directly into Arizona landfills.
Below is a breakdown of what is accepted and not accepted at Goodwill:
Donation Do's:
-Appliances, bedding, books, accessories
-Electronics, kitchenware, linens, furniture
-Musical instruments, mobility items, toys
-Knick-knacks, games, sports equipment
Donation DON'Ts:
-Mattresses due to hygiene concerns
-Humidifiers which could contain mold or mildew
-Wet clothing which could be a safety hazard
-Recalled or dangerous items such as weapons, knives or ammunition
-Expired or crashed car seats
-Broken or damaged items
For more information on donating to Goodwill, go to goodwill.org