SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Listen up, guys! Are you looking for a hot spot to get pampered where there’s no drama and no gossip, just great haircuts, shaves, tasty beverages and games?
[VIDEO: Bringing luxury to the barbershop in Scottsdale]
Well, look no further because Diesel Barbershop opened its doors in north Scottsdale at the Shops at Zocallo near Scottsdale Road and north Greenway Hayden Loop.
Diesel Barbershop is no conventional salon. From fades to flat tops, straight razor shaves to beard trims, to partial shave to full face shave to covering up the gray, to cleaning up to Mr. Clean, the stylists can do it all!
While the hair stylists are working their magic, the atmosphere has a very cool vibe. The barbershop features old school arcade games, vintage '80s posters on the walls, eclectic interior designs with bright, neon colors, TVs, music, and a “bring your own beverage” policy.
Diesel Barbershop likes to be known as part barbershop, part old school record store, mechanics garage with a tattoo parlor feel and part vintage arcade. Think of it as a man-cave for great haircuts and an overall great experience.
Diesel Barber Shop is located at 15425 N. Scottsdale Road, suite #130, Scottsdale, AZ 85254. For more information visit dieselbarbershop.com.
