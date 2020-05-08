QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - For the first time, a local nonprofit is delivering blank skateboards, guitars, and bikes to Valley families to decorate and return to give to charities who help military veterans and foster children.
The Heartstrings Foundation usually reserves these types of painting projects for corporate team building events but is opening up the program for families across the Valley to do as a quarantine activity.
For a suggested donation of $100, the Heartstrings Foundation will deliver a box to your door with a guitar, bike or skateboard. The decorating supplies are included. When you and your family are done decorating, the Heartstrings Foundation will then pick it up and give to local charities they work with who help veterans in need of music therapy and foster children.
The charities these decorated items will go to include Jose’s Closet, House of Refuge, Arizona Helping Hands, U.S. Vets, and Child Crisis.
Wendy Esquibel runs Jose’s Closet and receives decorated items like skateboards from the Heartstrings Foundation for the foster kids she serves. Jose’s Closet is a small charity out of Apache Junction that helps support foster children.
Esquibel adopted 9-year-old Jaxon Doty, who received one of the decorated skateboards that had the message “Make your own way” painted on the bottom of the board. He rides it daily, but has taken a little break because it’s getting hot. Esquibel said some foster children have never owned a skateboard or bike before and the personalized messages and decor give them joy and hope. Jaxon loves his skateboard.
“The skateboard looks awesome!” he exclaimed. He said the message on the bottom of the board means to him, “I made my way to be adopted.”
“I love the encouragement,” said Esquibel. “What we know is that children need to see something for 30 days and it becomes a habit.”
For more info, to donate, and request a box, visit the Heartstrings Foundation website.