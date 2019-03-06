PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Spring Break is upon us and if you don't have any plans, check out these deals around the Valley.
1. This is the time to be in Arizona, and spring training games always make a great activity! Head to dealsinaz.com to save big on tickets through Goldstar. There are teams playing all over town and spring training gives you the chance to see them up close (and enjoy our gorgeous weather)!
2. If you have a library card, you've got to check out the Culture Pass program! Museums all over town like the Heard Museum, the Desert Botanical Garden, the Arizona Science Center, and all kinds of other great places your family will love participate. You can check out two admissions at libraries across the Valley, and most libraries even let you know what's available.
3. Think about taking your family to the Ostrich Festival this Spring Break. If you head to dealsinaz.com you can save big on general admission tickets.
4. If you've never been "glamping", Spring Break could be the perfect time to give it a shot! Head to dealsinaz.com to find out how to get a night at Under Canvas Tucson for as low as $109 a night, usually $239 a night. There are dates available over Spring Break.
5. If you're thinking about visiting Disneyland or another amusement park, head to dealsinaz.com to save BIG on tickets. My readers can currently save $117 PER TICKET on Disneyland 3 day park hopper passes!
6. Finally, if you have a trip to Hawaii planned for this summer, keep in mind that Southwest flies there now. They're offering promotional fares while supplies last.
For more information on deals around the Valley, go to dealsinaz.com
