SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Some of your favorite Arizona Diamondbacks players will be out at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on Friday for Fan Fest.
The four-hour event will offer unprecedented access to current and former players, coaches, alumni and broadcasters. Some of those include Nick Ahmed, Archie Bradley, Jake Lamb, David Peralta, Luis Gonzalez, Randy Johnson and more.
The event, which begins at noon and will run until 4 p.m., is free but you must register online for a ticket at dbacks.com/fanfest.
The first 5,000 fans will receive a clear D-Backs tote bag, courtesy of Chase.
Other activities include a batting cage and the D-Backs Yard Sale, which benefits the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation.
An area for kids will include bounce houses, face painting and baseball instructions from the Arizona Diamondbacks Baseball Academy staff.
The D-backs Fan Fest stage will feature special Q&A sessions, including:
- 12:20 p.m. - Hosted by Derrick Hall with guests: Mike Hazen and Torey Luvollo.
- 12:50 p.m. - Hosted by Fox Sports Arizona with a special announcement.
- 1 p.m. - Hosted by Steve Berthiaume with guests: Jake Lamb, David Peralta and Nick Ahmed.
- 1:30 p.m. - Hosted by Oscar Soria and Rodrigo Lopez with guests: Yoan Lopez, Eduardo Escobar and Ketel Marte.
- 2 p.m. - Hosted by Mike Ferrin with guests: Luke Weaver, Merrill Kelly and Carson Kelly.
- 2:30 p.m. - Kids ask the questions! Hosted by Greg Schulte with guests: Archie Bradley, Zack Godley, Andrew Chafin and Robbie Ray.
- 3:00 p.m. Hosted by Schulte with guests: Luis Gonzalez, Randy Johnson and Bob Brenly.
Salt River Fields at Talking Stick is located at 7555 N. Pima Road. For more information, visit dbacks.com/fanfest.
