AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- You might only think of cars when you think of ISM Raceway in Avondale. But now there's a new type of athlete hitting the track: cyclists.
[VIDEO: A different kind of race at ISM Raceway]
Bicycle enthusiasts of all levels, from the recreational rider to professional athletes, will enjoy the opportunity to participate in Avondale’s first half-metric bike ride.
Cycle Avondale takes place Sunday, October 6. This 31-mile bike ride route begins at Friendship Park with a route that includes ISM Raceway.
Beginning at Friendship Park in Avondale, the route provides a leisurely ride for cyclists of all skill levels.
The route includes a lane closure throughout and will highlight Avondale communities, businesses and facilities, including a portion of the ride (10 miles) on the ISM Raceway track, located in the southern portion of the city.
The route is mostly level terrain with minor changes in elevation entering and exiting ISM Raceway.
Cycle Avondale is the only bike event permitted at the ISM Racetrack, offering riders an exclusive opportunity to compete against one another to set the track record for the next year.
After the ride, festivities at Friendship Park will include music, food and drinks from local brew vendors.
You'll also find exhibitors and vendors, including Trek Bicycle Store.
Early bird registration, by September 15, is $50. After that date, the cost to register is $75. A portion of the registration proceeds will benefit local Phoenix Children’s Hospital charity.
Registration fee includes:
•Secured, timed bike route
•Event shirt
•Commemorative token
•Food and Drink, including snacks at the pit stop
•SAG Support
•Charitable donation
The race will start at 7 a.m.
Register now online via Avondale Parks and Recreation.
Questions? Call 623-333-2400.