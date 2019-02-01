GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- They claim to be the world’s best chocolate chip cookie. And now, they're available here in the Valley!
Crumbl Cookies is celebrating the Grand Opening of their newest store at the San Tan Village in Gilbert.
This isn't just your regular cookie shop. Crumbl is known for delivering cookies locally, up until midnight Monday through Saturday.
That's right. If you've got a late night craving, Crumbl will deliver!
It is one of the largest cookie delivery companies in the west and they are set to take Arizona by storm with its weekly rotating menu and the famous pink box.
If you pop into the store on Friday, Feb. 1, you'll get a free cookie. F-R-E-E. It's Free cookie day!
"We're excited to bring Crumbl to Gilbert and hope the local residents love these cookies as much as we do," said Jason McGowan, Crumbl Co-founder and CEO.
"We love the traditional flavors, but also like to surprise our customers with new, fun flavors. Some of the Crumbl specialty cookies include: Muddy Buddy, Biscoff Lava, Funfetti, Snickerdoodle, Coconut Lime, Chocolate Caramel, Cranberry Vanilla, Nutella Sea Salt, Oatmeal Chocolate Chip, Rocky Road, Smores, Orange Creamsicle, and many more," McGowan said.
Crumbl started in 2017 in Logan, Utah. Two cousins decided it was time for their big dream to become a reality, launching Crumbl Cookie.
Today, there are 18 more locations in Utah, Nevada, Colorado, Idaho, and now Arizona.
