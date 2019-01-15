PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Coyotes are teaming up with KaBOOM! to build a new playground in Phoenix.
KaBOOM! will create a new place for kids to play at the New World Educational Center at Seventh Street and Bethany Home Road with the Coyotes.
The playground build will begin early in the morning with volunteers on an empty site. Within hours, KaBOOM!, a national non-profit dedicated to giving kids the childhood they deserve by bringing play to those who need it most, leads volunteers to transform the space into a vibrant neighborhood gathering place.
Volunteers from the Coyotes, Carvana, New World Education Center and community will help build the state-of-the-art playground in just six hours.
Some of the players who will build the new playground include captain Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Derek Stepan and Clayton Keller.
Kids from the surrounding community came together to draw their dream playground in Nov. This playground is based off their drawing and will provide more than 450 kids in Phoenix with a great, safe place to play.
This playground is part of a broader effort led by the Arizona Coyotes Foundation, Carvana and KaBOOM! to ensure communities have great places for kids and families.
This is the third build by the Arizona Coyotes Foundation.
