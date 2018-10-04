PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- At the Arizona Science Center this weekend, it's hardware store meets toy store. Kids can climb and play on things you'll find in dad's garage.
It's the new cosmic playground, and it's a bit of an engineering feat. It's an entire exhibit made out of ordinary packing tape. We were there for the build, and the time and effort to construct this project, well, it's out of this world.
It's meticulous work, with every painstaking pull and stretch. Each piece of tape has an important job, after all, it's got to hold up an entire galaxy.
"I can jump up and down, and it's super strong," artist Eric Lennartson demonstrates.
He is the designer and idea man behind this project; an indoor playground for kids who love science and space.
"The most fun thing about it is, no one expects that you should be able to walk and play on packing tape," Lennartson said. "It's really a crazy extraordinary thing out of ordinary material."
Eric's stellar imagination for creating landscapes of tape has earned him quite the reputation.
"We had seen these tape-scapes at other science centers and saw this really unique experience that was happening in other places," explains Sari Custer of the Arizona Science Center. So, it became a must-have, set to open through January.
"This was just a whole new way to do space science," Custer explains.
Tape-scapes are Lennartson's specialty. Concept, theme, layouts are all planned out. It's technical meets artistic.
"It's a slippery, slidy, curvey surface, so different from an ordinary built world where everything is so straight, angled, squared off," says Lennartson. But, his first order of business was contacting 3M for hundreds of rolls of tape. "I just sent a message to someone that said, 'Hey, how do I get a palette load of tape,' and they said, 'What are you doing Eric.'"
To bring this galactic playground to life, it'll take 500 rolls.
"Lots of tape, scissors on hand and just get out of the way," says APS volunteer Maria Riggio. And, hundreds of volunteers who were ripping, building and constructing six hours each day for weeks on end. "I'm building someone's universal spiderweb," Riggio laughs.
And when it's all finished, kids will be able to travel through a lit up black-hole or slide through a wormhole, in a one-of-a-kind space world. Cosmic playground opens Saturday, Oct. 6, and runs through Jan. 13.
Cosmic Playground is a shoe-free environment. Guests must wear clean socks or purchase a pair at the Center for $1 (while supplies last). The experience is also ADA accessible.
Members can purchase tickets beginning September 7, 2018. Ticket sales open to the public on September 13, 2018.
Guests can purchase tickets online at www.azscience.org or in person at Arizona Science Center.
Cosmic Playground tickets are $4.95 for non-members (adults and children) and $3.95 for members (adults and children) and groups of 15 or more.
General Admission is required and is free for members, $18 for adults, and $13 for children (3-17).
