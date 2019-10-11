SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The award-winning Tequila Corrido is back in production, and back at the Arizona Taco Festival, ten years after Tequila Corrido was a sponsor of the festival's inaugural year.
Tequila lovers have been buzzing about the spirit's return, so it will be a popular destination among more than one hundred labels to taste in the Tequila Expo. Arizona Taco Festival is at WestWorld Oct.12 and 13, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Corrido co-founder Sarah Foote, a certified sommelier, talks about bringing back a brand that was her late uncle's passion project.
Below, find the recipe mixologist Matt Minsky shared for a perfect fall margarita, highlighting the flavors of the new and improved blanco tequila.
If you can't make it to the festival, you can now purchase Tequila Corrido at Liquor Vault in Scottsdale and Tops Liquor in Tempe.
Recipe:
-Run a freshly-cut lime along the rim of a margarita glass
-Dip the rim of the glass in crushed pepitas mixed with cinnamon sugar
-Add a scoop of ice to cocktail shaker.
Add:
2 oz. Tequila Corrido Blanco
1 oz. lime juice
1/2 oz. agave
splash of water
Shake and serve margarita in rimmed margarita glass.