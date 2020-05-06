Cookie and cake decorating kits from Sassy's make sweet Mother's Day gifts

(Try It With Tess) -- It's one of the highlights for any mom on Mother's Day -- opening the gift your child made with their own two hands in school. But because the coronavirus pandemic has forced a shift to online learning, that handmade gift from class won't be arriving this year.
Enter Sassy's Bakery and Cafe in Mesa. They've created cookie and cake decorating kits to go. The best part? Everything you need is packaged all together. The second best thing? You don't have to fire up your oven.
A double layer vanilla cake is already baked and included in the cake kit. All the homemade frosting and fondant are perfectly portioned so you can create the perfect cake for mom. No experience? No problem. An online tutorial is easy to follow, or you can go against the grain and create your own design.
The cookies set is comprised of a dozen large flower- and heart-shaped sugar cookies with all the frosting and sprinkles to decorate the sweet treat.
Either kit is perfect for kids to make to give to mom, or you can give the kit as a gift for kids and moms to make together.
Sassy's owner Melody Larsen said when she was young, she "baked away the boredom." She believes that's what a lot of folks are doing right now at home during the pandemic. People are calling it "quarantine baking." She hopes her decorating kits inspire the baker in everyone.
"Kids and parents, they're doing it together," she said. "It's fun; it's creative. You can use your imagination, and baking is bringing families together."
If Larsen's name sounds familiar, you might have seen her on the Discovery Channel's Bake it Like Buddy and the Food Network's Holiday Baking Championship. (So, you know the cake and cookies taste amazing!)
To order one of the kits, call Sassy's Cafe and Bakery at 480-649-3067 or order online at www.sassyscafeandbakery.com/new-products.