Tara Hitchcock is a multiple Emmy-Award winning journalist and former host of our highly-rated Good Morning Arizona news program on 3TV, a position she held for 15 years.
She joined KTVK in April 1996 from Beaumont, Texas, where she was a general assignment reporter, producer and news anchor on the 5, 6, and 10 p.m. news at KBMT-TV, the ABC network station.
Currently, you can see Tara at any Harkins Theater, as she hosts "Behind the Screens," interviewing everyone from Meryl Streep to George Clooney. She can also be found Thursdays back with her friends on Good Morning Arizona with her At the Movies celebrity interviews. Tara recently took home another Emmy in the hosting category for her five-week special, "REEL Travels with Tara.”
In addition to traveling and talking, you can also read her periodic "Tara's Big Travels" columns in Phoenix Magazine. She is also a frequent contributor to JetSet Magazine.
Connect with Tara
Off camera, Tara has used her high profile to help countless charities. Last month, she received the “2018 Visionary Award” from the Foundation for Blind Children. Tara's been honored with numerous accolades for her work in the community and was named one of Arizona's "Top Trendsetters".
She serves on the board of Best Buddies Arizona, is a National Celebrity Ambassador for Childhelp USA and is active in charities including FBC, Celebrity Fight Night, For Those Without a Voice, Women Against MS, and more. Tara is also a spokesperson for the Barrow & St. Joe's "Health Wealth Raffle" ever since her stepson's life was saved following a brain hemmorage at 16.
Tara received her BA degree in political science and communications in 1991 from Boston College, where she made the Dean’s List. She received her master’s degree from Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University. While an undergraduate and during her years in graduate school, she was very active in news reporting as an intern for TV programs such as Meet the Press in Washington, D.C., as well as other television news programs in Boston and New York City.
Tara and her husband Kenn Francis have been married since 2004 and love to kiteboard and travel with their family of five (as well as their blind French Brittany Spaniel Jacques)!
If you want to see all of Tara's Celebrity Interviews, grab some popcorn, and head over to www.harkins.com/behind-screens.
