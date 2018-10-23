Linda Cobb, The Queen of Clean®, is a nationally-known New York Times bestselling author of seven books including,Talking Dirty with the Queen of Clean. She is a speaker and guest cleaning expert on radio and television. She is a featured guest on local and national talk radio shows across the country. Her Queen of Clean Quick Tips are syndicated nation-wide. She has been widely recognized as the go-to cleaning expert for such television shows as Oprah, Dr. Phil, The View, The Today Show, and many more.
She also contributes her Life Hacks to OPRAH.com and The List (Nationally syndicated TV show, thelisttv.com). Linda appears every Monday and Saturday on our Good Morning Arizona and hosted her own nationally syndicated TV series, Talking Dirty With The Queen of Clean®, for the DIY Network.
Linda is also a top-notch speaker, wowing audiences across the country with her knowledge and unusual cleaning methods. Her natural cleaning techniques are easy and even fun, something that never fails to astound her audiences. Whether it is Tang™ in your toilet or Massengill™ on the dog, Linda has the answers! On television or radio or as a guest speaker, Linda’s abundance of personality shines through as she shares her cleaning expertise and sense of humor while answering viewer and listener questions. One of her favorite things at live appearances and on Facebook Live is to play “Stump the Queen” with her audience. No question is too hard, or too embarrassing to ask the Queen.
On the air, in print, and on the Web, Linda does it all. She is a recognized expert in the field of cleaning products, home lifestyle and services. Worldwide Linda tests hundreds of products in every way imaginable and some that aren’t! She likes to say: “I do the research, so you don’t have to”. You know you can trust the Queen!
After years of hard work, she launched her own brand of Queen of Clean® brand cleaning products. Created to her high standards, they are natural, earth friendly, biodegradable, and THEY WORK! To see these products, click on the Our Store tab at the top of the page.
As Linda always says, “Thanks For Talking Dirty with the Queen of Clean®!”
