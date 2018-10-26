Jose Miguel Santiago is the Public Information Officer for Maricopa County Animal Care and Control. You can catch Jose’s adoption segments on 3TV's Good Morning Arizona every Saturday morning during their 6 a.m. hour.
Jose has always been an animal lover, “rescuing” strays while growing up in NYC, so when this position came open to be the “mouth” for the homeless animals of Maricopa County, it was a purr-fect match!
Jose attended the University of South Carolina and has a degree in Journalism. Prior to his work in animal welfare, Jose was a Broadcast Journalist for nearly 20 years. If you think Jose looks “familiar” to you, that’s because he spent nearly a decade on Arizona’s airwaves, even spending time waking up Arizonans on CBS 5!
Jose has loved his calling to represent the shelter and speak out for the thousands of animals that enter Animal Care and Control each and every year! MCACC is the second largest animal intake facility in the nation handling nearly 40-thousand animals a year. Through various news reports, social media posts and simple word of mouth Jose has helped the shelter maintain a 95% live release rate, which means that 95% of the animals that walk through the shelter doors manage to walk out into a new home!
When Jose is not speaking out for the homeless animals, you may find him out at karaoke or with his four rescues; Champ, Snickers, Sadie and Farrah, the cat, who thinks she is also a dog. All were homeless and rescues, making it easy for Jose to promote adoption and the life-saving efforts of the shelter.
