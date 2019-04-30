PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Spring is in the air, literally, and so is the pollen. If you don’t think you are prone to seasonal allergies, don’t write them off too quickly. It is absolutely possible to develop allergies as an adult.
Another factor escalating the duration and intensity of seasonal allergies is climate change and the increasing levels of carbon dioxide that plants feed off producing super high pollen plants in which the pollen is more potent and in the air for much longer.
In fact, more than 50 million Americans experience various types of allergies each year, with spring allergies responsible for the majority of cases. Between tree, grass and weed pollen, allergy season can start as early as mid-March and run through the end of September.
“What’s interesting is that we are noticing an increase of people affected by allergies primarily in developed nations,” says Dr. Amy Shah, double board-certified medical doctor in internal medicine and allergy immunology.
“There are a couple of reasons this could be happening. First, we are sanitizing our homes and bodies too much, creating a weaker immune system. Second, unnecessary toxins in medicines and personal care products, designed to make our lives more convenient, are not only causing more allergies but they are also causing more allergy agitations.”
For example, a study in the journal Environmental Health Perspectives found that an antibacterial chemical used in toothpastes and other personal care products called triclosan could worsen allergies. Researchers looked at three years of health data from about 5,000 people and found that high levels of triclosan were linked to allergies and hay fever. The study findings support the "hygiene hypothesis" that sanitizing too much creates weaker immune systems that are less likely to respond to bacterial and viral threats.
“There’s no need to suffer through allergy season,” says Shah. “There are things you can do to minimize the discomfort, but it’s important that what you do doesn’t contribute to your allergy problems.”
Shah says you can get a jump on seasonal allergies by being more proactive and less passive on high pollen count days. She will share with your audience four ways to power through the worst part of high-pollen days:
1) Delay workouts and showers to the end of the day. If you are a rise-and-run kind of person, take your workout inside on the treadmill. Otherwise if you need to hit the pavement, exercise outside in the afternoon or evening when pollen count is lower. During the day, tiny particles of pollen can latch on to your skin and hair so taking a shower before you “hit the hay” at night will keep you from waking up congested.
2) Start meds early as a proactive approach. Don’t wait until pollen fully sets in to start allergy medicines. If you proactively start allergy and decongestion medicines early you can potentially help prevent nasal priming, or a greater sensitivity to pollen that can worsen symptoms over time. When selecting allergy medicines, read ingredient labels carefully and avoid products with dyes, parabens, fillers and alcohols, that may contribute to the root cause of allergies. Shah serves on the medical advisory board for Genexa, a wellness company that has developed the first certified organic and non-GMO allergy medicine and saline spray, that she uses with sensitive allergy patients seeking relief. She also recommends using a neti pot to clear mucus and soothe inflammation.
3) Skip happy hour because alcohol is a vasodilator, which means it increases blood flow and inflammation to areas that are already suffering from allergy symptoms. Red wine is usually the culprit that gets called out as an allergen due to its sulfite content, but it’s not the only alcohol that aggravates allergies. The fact is any type of booze can make your allergies inflame and sugar in cocktails can make them worse. Even two drinks a day can make your allergies go haywire. A Danish study in Clinical & Experimental Allergy found that women who had more than 14 drinks a week were 78 percent more likely to develop a perpetually stuffy nose compared to women who drank less.
4) Pass the pineapple to reduce nasal swelling and make it easier to breathe. Pineapple is the best source of bromelain, an enzyme that has anti-inflammatory effects. Studies show it can also inhibit the development of allergic airway diseases and asthma. See sidebar for more foods that help fight allergies.
FOODS THAT FIGHT “AH-CHOO”
Itchy eyes, sneezing, runny nose – not exactly how most people envision their spring and summer seasons but Dr. Amy Shah says these immune-boosting four foods can help provide natural relief:
-Onions: high in quercetin, a flavonoid with potent antioxidant activity that acts as a natural antihistamine.
-Turmeric: contains curcumin an ant inflammatory compound that inhibits the release of histamine, inhibits allergic response and decreases oxidative stress.
-Oranges: rich in vitamin C, which works as a natural antihistamine. Studies show vitamin C depletion is associated with increased histamine levels, and that supplementing with vitamin C lowers histamine levels.
-Local Honey: may inoculate the body against local pollen that causes seasonal allergies if taken at the very start of allergy season. It may also soothe allergies via its anti-inflammatory effects.
Dr. Amy Shah, MD, received her medical training from three of the top schools in the country: Cornell, Harvard and Columbia universities. She is also a wellness and nutrition expert who utilizes her specialized skill-set in Eastern and Western medicines to focus on hormones, allergies and gut health to help the body heal from the inside out.
