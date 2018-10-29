Dr. Sharon Thompson is a practicing gynecologist and manager of Central Phoenix Obstetrics and Gynecology. She earned a B.A. in Biology from Vassar College, an M.P.H in woman and child health from the University of California at Berkeley and an M.D. from Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York City. Dr. Thompson completed her postgraduate training in obstetrics and gynecology at the Harvard University affiliated Brigham and Women’s and Massachusetts General Hospital residency program.
As a resource for her local community Dr. Thompson serves as Medical Director for the Arizona Community Health Partnership and volunteers on the Women’s Commission for the City of Phoenix. Dr. Thompson is dedicated to empowering the next generation of health care providers and serves as a Clinical Assistant Professor in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Arizona School of Medicine Phoenix and an adjunct Professor at Grand Canyon University and the Arizona State University College of Nursing and Innovation.
A sought-after expert in her field, Dr. Thompson is welcomed around the country as a keynote speaker, teacher and health coach. She has presented to numerous organizations including Banner University Medical Center, Luke Air Force Base, the American Association of Professional Coders and the American Medical Women’s Association.
Outside of work, Dr. Thompson makes time to explore the Arizona outdoors with her nieces and nephews. She also likes to travel and discover new communities. Downtime will find her with a good book or a karaoke microphone in hand.
