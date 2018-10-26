Dr. Art Mollen founded The Mollen Clinic. Dr. Mollen is a practicing osteopathic physician and is President and Founder of the Southwest Health Institute, now known as The Mollen Clinic.
Dr. Art Mollen’s live television segments air weekly on Good Morning Arizona at approximately 8:15 a.m. on Sundays. Tune in for suggestions and remedies to the health questions concerning you.
He is a nationally renowned health and fitness expert. After graduating from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in 1970, Dr. Mollen served in the U.S. Air Force as Chief of Allergy & Immunology.
His medical practice, The Mollen Clinic, emphasizes the benefits of preventive medicine. Dr. Mollen has always been a proponent of exercise and diet as the primary treatment modality for many diseases, including hypertension, heart disease, high cholesterol, arthritis and depression. Through the use of exercise and diet, Dr. Mollen attempts to reduce the dosages of prescription medications that patients may be taking.
Dr. Mollen has authored several best-selling books devoted to nutrition and fitness: Run for Your Life (1978), The Mollen Method (1986), Dr. Mollen’s Anti-Aging Diet (1992) and Dr. Mollen’s Anti-Aging Program (2005). He has made appearances on The Larry King Show, Good Morning America, and Oprah.
A marathon runner and triathlete, he is Founder of the 3TV Phoenix 10K & Half Marathon. Presently, Dr. Mollen is a member of the Arizona Governor’s Council on Health, Physical Fitness & Sports.
Biography
* Born, raised and educated in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
* Temple University Undergraduate, B.A. Degree
* Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, D.O.
* Phoenix General Hospital internship
* Postgraduate Training, U.S.A.F., San Antonio, Texas, Allergy and Immunology
* Active Duty Captain U.S.A.F. 2 years and Chief of Allergy and Immunology, Luke, Air Force Base, Glendale, Arizona
* Marathon runner completed three Boston marathons
* Accomplished tri-athlete
* Medical correspondent for “Good Morning Arizona” KTVK Channel 3 for 25 years
* Sports Medicine Columnist for the Arizona Republic
* Chairman of the U.S. Olympic Committee for Arizona from 1996 to 2006
* Recommended for position of Surgeon General of the United States in 2007
* “Fit for Life” Award American Osteopathic Association 2011
* Physician of the Year Arizona Osteopathic Association 2014
* Lifetime Running Recognition Award Rock & Roll Marathon 2015
