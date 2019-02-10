(3TV/CBS 5)--Where were you in 1969? Were you at Max Yasgur’s farm, at arguably the most famous rock concert of the last century, Woodstock? Were you watching Neil Armstrong and the Apollo moon landing?
How about in 1989? Were you celebrating the fall of the Berlin Wall? Or in 1944? Were you part of the D-Day landings at Normandy?
2019 is a big year for anniversaries of famous people and events. So much so, Smithsonian Magazine has put together a highly imaginative list of “Twelve Anniversaries and Events Worth Traveling for in 2019.”
And tops on their list - our very own Grand Canyon!
Here are the 12 anniversaries and events worth traveling for in 2019.
The Grand Canyon, Arizona, USA - celebrating their 100th anniversary as a National Park, there will be a variety of events throughout the year.
Saint Lucia - celebrating 40 years of independence, this beautiful Caribbean island nation, featuring the “world’s only drive-in volcano,” Sulphur Springs Park, rainforests, and much more, will also offer events all year long.
Germany - 30 years since the fall of the Berlin Wall, and celebrating 100 years of the Bauhaus school of arts, design, and architecture, Germany will offer many events throughout the year.
Singapore - if the movie “Crazy Rich Asians” isn’t reason enough to want to make you visit this vibrant country, how about celebrating the 200th anniversary of their founding?
Burkina Faso - the Panafrican Film and Television Festival of Ouagadougou, the largest and most influential festival in Africa, turns 50 this year!
London, England - speaking for myself, I don’t need a particular reason to want to return to this wonderful city, but, if you do, how about the Cricket World Cup, which will honor the first international sporting competition of the modern era, way back in 1844. Another big event - the 200th anniversary of the birth of Queen Victoria. London’s Kensington Palace, where Victoria was raised, is debuting a new exhibit on May 24, her birthday.
France - lots to do here this year! The Loire Valley will be celebrating and honoring the life of, and 500th anniversary of the death of, Leonardo da Vinci. Also in the Loire Valley, the 500th birthday of Catherine de Medici, the Florentine noblewoman who would become queen of
France and mother to three kings, will be celebrated. And, of course, the 75th anniverary of the D-Day invasion will be honored and observed at locations all over the area, including reenactments of the parachute drops from DC-3 and C-47 aircraft, fireworks on the beaches, and a variety of parties and balls.
Chile and Argentina - if last summer’s “eclipse fever” leaves you wanting more, you can see the only total eclipse in the hemisphere on July 2, 2019.
Florida, USA - where better than Cape Canaveral to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing and Neil Armstrong’s walk on the moon? You won’t lack for events and activities here, or in nearby Cocoa Beach.
Liechtenstein - Happy 300th birthday to one of the smallest, most picturesque countries in Europe! Liechtenstein’s National Day is August 15, where you’ll see the royal family, but you’ll find interesting commemorations all year long.
New York, USA - Woodstock celebrates the 50th anniversary of the influential concert with activities ranging from TED talks to musical performances. While you’re there, you can also celebrate the 200th birthday of Walt Whitman, including a “marathon reading” of Whitman’s “Leaves of Grass,” his most well-known work. In New York City, you can also celebrate the 90th anniversary of the Museum of Modern Art, and the 60th anniversary of the Guggenheim!
Do any of these destinations and events sound appealing to you?
