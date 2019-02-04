PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)--The elephants at the Phoenix Zoo are getting a bigger home.
On Monday, Good Morning Arizona a look at these renderings of the planned $1.9 million expansion and the construction that is underway.
According to Phoenix zoo, the expansion will double the available space for the elephants, which will provide ample room to roam as well as husbandry care and behavioral enrichment.
The additional space will allow the zoo to continue its ground-breaking work in the advancement of care of these magnificent pachyderms, zoo officials said.
Zoo officials say the expansion will be completed this summer.
For more information on the expansion, visit phoenixzoo.com.
