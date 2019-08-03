PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A local artist invited the community to help her paint part of a mural project in downtown Phoenix.
More than a dozen volunteers showed up Saturday morning to grab brush and leave their creative mark on the parking garage wall Roosevelt Row.
Kayla Newnam with the help of other artists stenciled out some fun shapes like avocados, smiley faces, clouds, and eggs for people to fill in with colorful paint.
Newnam said she likes including eggs in her work because it gets so hot during Arizona summers, you could fry an egg on the sidewalk.
Newnam said having the community help gives them a sense of pride and ownership.
HYPERLINK TO ARTIST: http://www.kaylanewnam.com/
The community mural is located on the north side of the 1st St. and Roosevelt parking garage.
Newnam said when complete, it'll be a great "instagramable" spot for people to take pictures.
She hopes to have all four sides of the parking garage complete by August 16.
