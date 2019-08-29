PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Many plants in your garden can look and smell beautiful. But did you know some of the most popular plants can be dangerous to your dog?
[VIDEO: Some common plants can be dangerous for your pets]
Knowing which plants in your home and in your garden could potentially harm your pets is a critical part of keeping the animals healthy and safe.
Once you do know, it’s easy to find pet-safe alternatives for a dog-friendly garden or indoor space.
On Thursday morning, Dave the Garden Guy gave us the lowdown on which common plants can be harmful, or even deadly, to your pets.
Since Aug. 1, 2017, the Pet Poison Helpline has received 1,284 calls from Arizona residents. And of those calls, 100 were because of plants.
According to Rover.com, here's a list of the plants that led to the most pet poisonings in Arizona:
-Lilium species (non-speciﬁc)
-Oleander (Nerium oleander)
-Lantana species
-Sago/Cycad palm, Cardboard palm, Coontie plant (Cycas or Zamia species)
-Tulips (Tulipa species)
-Aloe (Aloe species)
-Chinaberry (Melia azedarach)
-Hibiscus species
Rover.com also lists the Top 10 Poisonous Plants to Dogs and Cats and the plants safe for dogs and cats.
If your pet has ingested a plant and is exhibiting strange behaviors or symptoms, contact your vet immediately, or call the Pet Poison Helpline at 855-764-7661.