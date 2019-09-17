SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- In this day and age, it's common to hear about newspapers shrinking or even shutting down but there's one paper that’s getting a reboot in Scottsdale.
Starting the week of Sept. 16, Coffee News is returning to Scottsdale after a six-month hiatus. New owner and publisher Mark Blum is taking over and couldn’t be more elated!
“My wife and I wake up and we are excited to go to work in the morning,” Blum said.
The unique community newspaper can be found in doctor's offices, coffee shops and restaurants all over the West Valley, Phoenix and Scottsdale.
“It’s convenient because it’s when people are out spending money, having dinner and having lunch, they can pick it up and read through it,” Blum said.
This isn’t your traditional paper. It’s lighthearted reading that takes ten minutes or less to get through. Best part, it’s free!
“It’s fun reading, we have horoscopes every week,” Blum said.
You can also find trivia, jokes and unusual facts in the paper.
Blum says Coffee News promotes small businesses all over the Valley with local ads covering the sides of the paper.
“Coffee News is always going to be that tan paper that people recognize that promotes their local community advertisers, the local handyman, local painter,” Blum said.
Blum loves how the paper brings a small-town feel to big-city living.
“I’m not trying to stir up controversy, I’m not about division, I’m about making people smile,” Blum said.
With the new edition of the Scottsdale reboot complete, Mark has a promise to his readers.
“I tell people, 'I guarantee you are going to laugh after reading it or your money back,'” Blum said.