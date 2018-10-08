(3TV/CBS 5)--Most of us have it at some point in our lives, especially in the bathroom.
It loves to grow in warm damp places and that’s why we frequently find it on our caulking, grout and shower doors.
Here’s so quick fixes and a new product I found that I love!
Tea Tree Formula
Put 2 cups of warm water in a sprayer and add 2 teaspoons of Tea Tree Oil. Shake well. Spray on the molded area and allow to sit for 30 minutes. Re-wet with solution, scrub, rinse and dry. Then lightly mist the area and allow to air dry.
Chlorine Bleach
People have used this for years. If you are going to, here is a formula and cautions. First, chlorine bleach is a hazardous chemical. The fumes will bleach out towels, shower curtains and rugs. It is dangerous for your lungs. If you spill it or walk in it, you will remove color from anything it touches.
Combine 1/2 cup liquid chlorine bleach and 1 quart of water in a spray bottle. Mist the areas that have mold and mildew â€“ this could be black, brown or even pink. Let sit 20 minutes and then go in a re-spray and scrub. Rinse thoroughly. I urge you to use adequate ventilation and DO NO COMBINE other cleaning agents like ammonia or vinegar.
Laundry Bleach Pen
If you have a small amount of mold or mildew use a laundry bleach pen to treat it. Simply dab on a coat of the bleach gel, let sit at least an hour and then rinse. If you are using the pen in the shower you can even leave this on overnight and rinse in the morning when you shower.
Vodka
So maybe if you are cleaning with vodka, you don’t really care whether it works. Spray undiluted cheap vodka on mold areas and leave for about 15 minutes. Re-spray and scrub with a brush.
Vinegar
Plain white vinegar is one of the best all-natural cleaners it’s not just for ridding kitchens and bathrooms of mold and mildew but for cleaning your entire home! Vinegar is naturally antimicrobial, so there’s no need to mix it with anything. Simple pour white vinegar into a spray bottle and apply anywhere mold and mildew are growing. Let it sit for a few minutes to kill and dissolve the fungus, then wipe away with a cloth or sponge.
Baking Soda and Bleach
Thin baking soda with liquid chlorine bleach so it is a glue-like consistency. Apply to area with mold. Wait an hour or so, moisten with more bleach and scrub. Remember, this is toxic bleach and it will remove color from anything, even with just the fumes. Use good ventilation.
Seal Grout and Tile
Once you have your grout and tiles clean and clear of mold and mildew, you may also want to seal them to prevent future growth. Unsealed grout and unfinished tiles in the kitchen and bathrooms are an invitation for mold and mildew to grow. If you notice your grout is staining or holding water for longer than it should (grout darkens when it absorbs water), you may need to reseal it. Follow the directions on the sealer that you choose. Sealers are readily available at home centers and hardware stores.
For more tips, visit queenofclean.com.
