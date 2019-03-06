PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you take the bus in Phoenix, you could see some changes on your next ride.
The City of Phoenix is rolling out 13 new buses over the next few weeks with new safety features. Each bus is valued at roughly $500,000.
“Thanks to a combination of grant, local and Transportation 2050 funds, Phoenix continues to purchase new buses to keep its fleet more reliable for its riders,” Brenda Yanez with the City of Phoenix said.
The buses have an enhanced surveillance system with interior and exterior cameras that have high-resolution video and better audio capabilities.
“The new camera systems are geared toward safety and security on the bus, surveillance video is used by police for investigations for incidents and accidents on and off the bus,” Yanez said.
Yanez said the visibility of cameras will also help serve as a crime deterrent.
Those aren’t the only changes coming this spring to Phoenix’s bus system.
Yanez said the city will continue to “expand bus service, install new bus shelters to provide riders with shade and additional bus stops along new and expanded routes.”
Thanks to @azfamily @KyleeCruzTV for telling our community about the new buses rolling out in #Phoenix! pic.twitter.com/qSGRb5tAaD— PHX Public Transit (@PhoenixMetroBus) March 6, 2019
