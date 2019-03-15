GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Looking for a summer job? The City of Glendale is currently looking to hire lifeguards and swim instructors for the upcoming summer.
With the proper training and certification, being a lifeguard or teaching swim lessons can be fun and rewarding and it works great for students' schedules.
The City of Glendale will be hiring lifeguards and swim instructors to work at its two aquatics centers located at 5600 W. Union Hills Drive and 5003 W. Marlette Avenue.
Anyone at least 15 years old can apply for lifeguard positions and swim instructor applicants must be at least 16 years old. The City says bilingual applicants are highly desired.
Lifeguards are paid $11.00 per hour and swim instructors earn $11.60 per hour.
Potential employees must be available during the entire aquatics season starting in early May 2019 through Sept. 2019. Some pools may remain open during evening hours and on weekends through Labor Day weekend.
Aquatics positions through the City of Glendale require certifications before hiring. The City offers training at myparksandrec.glendaleaz.com by clicking on the red 'REGISTER' button.
The course fee can be reimbursed after successful completion of the course.
Applicants can apply at https://www.glendaleaz.com/jobs/index.cfm by clicking on 'Job Openings'.
For more information, call the Parks and Recreation office at 623-930-2820.
