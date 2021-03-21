GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It might just be the coolest summer job around and the City of Glendale is taking applications now, searching for at least 100 young people over the age of 15 to serve as new lifeguards and swim instructors.
Public pools are expected to open in about 3 months, so the search for this fun and important role at public pools, is just in time to ensure everyone swims safe.
All candidates will have to perform certain physical skill testing, and will learn CPR, explains Kyle White of Glendale Parks & Rec. Certifications are a pre-requisite for applying, so the city is making it easy by offering certification classes for new team members.
"You will also makes some great friends and serve your community," says White, who speaks from his own personal experience as a lifeguard years ago.
Currently, positions are available at the Foothills Aquatics Center and the Rose Aquatics Center to help with swim lessons, dive lessons, water aerobics and recreation swimming for Summer 2021.
Just, imagine spending the entire summer poolside and getting paid for it. This could be the perfect summer job for high school or a college-aged young person looking to make a difference in their community.
"Also, learning to save a life in and out of the water by professional trainers, is a skill that will benefit you for years to come," White said.
Candidates must be available the entire aquatics season from early May through early September. Some pools may remain open during evening hours and on weekends through Labor Day weekend.
Lifeguards make $12.15 per hour. Swim instructors earn $12.60 per hour. These seasonal positions will be up to 14 weeks, and up to 40 hours per week with no benefits. There is also a potential opportunity to work up to 19 hours per week for the remaining 38 weeks in the year.
To become a Lifeguard or Swim Instructor sign up here. After you sign up, apply to work for the City of Glendale here.