PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)--We all know that encouraging creativity in our children's an important part of their development.
Now, the Children's Museum of Phoenix is doing just that. The museum has launched a new performing arts program called 'Awakening Creativity."
Museum officials say the program is "dedicated to stimulating a child's creative potential through music, dance and drama."
The classes are aimed towards newborns to 5-year-olds.
Some of the classes being offered includes singing for future literacy and math skills, learning basic dance techniques through imaginative play and reading comprehension skills through dramatic plays.
The classes are free with paid admission.
General admission is $14.95 per person, while members and children under the age of 1 are free.
For more information, visit ChildrensMuseumOfPhoenix.org.
