SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Old Town Scottsdale’s retro retreat, Hotel Valley Ho is bringing back the indoor Chefs + Farmers Market Series, this time with more local celebrity chefs, plenty of local vendors, live music and for the first time ever, an epic Battle Freak Shake!
This event is family friendly and free to attend.
This year, each market has a different theme and this Saturday, June 22 it’s “South of the Border” with special guest chefs Rene Andrade of Ghost Ranch and Samantha Sanz of Talavera. Both of them will be serving up delicious bites for all to enjoy.
Battle Freak Shake is a new component to the market where the public was able to submit their best shake recipes and now have the chance to compete for the best (and tastiest) shake creation.
A panel of special judges, foodie influencers and event attendees will be able to taste and vote for their favorite shake. The winner at the end of the market series will win a $1,000 prize package from the hotel and their shake will be the featured “Show Stopper” Shake at ZuZu for the month of August.
In addition to savory bites, local businesses Juice Core and Chula Seafood will be participating in the market this Saturday and serving up their freshly-made juices and popular seafood items.
Be sure to join in on the free community-based Chefs + Farmers Market festivities June 22 (South of the Border), June 29 (Bada Boom Edition), July 4 (Backyard Grillin ‘n’ Chillin), and July 13 (Sweet Treats.) Please RSVP by visiting www.hotelvalleyho.com
Hotel Valley Ho is located at 6850 E. Main St, Scottsdale and can be reached at (480) 376-2600 for more information.
