TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tempe Town Lake now has a rental shop with "donut" boats, circular boats that seat up to 10 people.
Boat Rentals of America has the "donut boats" that come with cupholders, plate holders and they even set you up with a bluetooth speaker to really get the party going while out on the lake. The rental shop is open until 9 p.m. so renters can turn on the LED lights and cruise the lake in the cooler temperatures.
You can reserve the boats on their website, boats4rent.com and the pricing is by the hour:
- 1 hour: $100
- 2 hours: $180
- 3 hours: $270
- 4 hours: $360
The shop is located at 72 W. Rio Salado Parkway and is open every day from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. They also rent paddle boards, kayaks, pedal boats and a lot more. Find more information here.