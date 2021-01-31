PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- You can check out a castle made of Girl Scout cookies at the Shops at Norterra in north Phoenix every Sunday in February.
The 13-foot castle was built by Maija Kaprosy, a Girl Scout cadette, and her father. The castle serves as a mini Girl Scout museum and as a place for Girl Scouts to sell their cookies. Maija chose the theme for the castle, "your home is your castle."
Maija came up with the idea after some grocery stores wouldn't let Girl Scouts sell their cookies outside because of COVID-19 concerns.
"We knew that some grocery stores, as a COVID-19 precaution, weren't allowing girls to sell so we thought this would be a cool, out-of-the-normal thing you'd see and also a place for you to buy your Girl Scout cookies," Maija said.
The castle will be on display for tours at the Shops at Norterra located at 2450 W. Happy Valley Road every Sunday in February (Feb. 7, 14, 21 and 28). Families can also buy cookies from the Girl Scouts who will have a booth set up at the castle.