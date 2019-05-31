(3TV/CBS 5) -- Summer is the prime time to go to the California amusement parks and I'm here to make sure you don't spend too much to get in!
Discount Disneyland tickets are hard to come by but through my relationship with ARES travel we can all save big! We could score two day one park per day tickets for $211.70 for adults or $197.70 for kids. This is a savings of $13.30 for each adult in your party! I have discounts of up to $32 per ticket available depending on the amount of days you choose AND there are tickets including Max Passes available!
Great Wolf Lodge is a really fun place for the whole family to stay and I found huge discounts on rates through Groupon. Head to dealsinaz.com for all of the information, you could stay with your family in a suite for as low as $150 a night plus resort fee and parking instead of $350 a night plus fees! The water park is AMAZING!
If you want to go to Knott's Berry Farm, Magic Mountain, Universal Studios, and other fun attractions, you may want to think about purchasing a 3 day Go Los Angeles Card. You'll pay $215 for adults or $193 for kids with the special Groupon offer to get into over 35 fun places over three days!
If you're thinking about heading to Sea World, you can save a huge HALF OFF tickets with a deal I found. Each person in your party will pay $45.99 for a day of fun instead of $91.99.
