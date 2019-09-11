CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Chandler woman, Gigi Buentipo, created a taxi service just for kids to help busy parents get their kids where they need to go.
Buentipo says she has a passion for children and being a parent herself she understands the struggle of needing to be at work and having to pick a child up from school or taking them to practice.
Gigi's World Kids Taxi is more than that, it’s getting them to where they need to be in a safe, reliable manor, says Buentipo.
She sees a designated reliable transportation service as the way to best to work with her community to keep children safe and to assist parents.
All drivers go through a background check, drug testing, and a driving record check. They are also CPR certified, have to have 5 or more years of driving experience and 5 or more years of experience with children.
Parents have the flexibility to book at their leisure to from the website and they receive Pick up and Drop off notifications via text.
Buentipo understands that not all jobs allow phone calls while parents are at work and being able to check a text gives the parents peace of mind.
Once a child is picked up, parents have the option of real time tracking with an app called SyncUP Fleet.
Children receive complimentary bottles of water and fruit snacks to keep kids hydrated and have a snack while riding.
