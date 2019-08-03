CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Chandler dad and gym owner is offering a special needs Muay Thai class for kids with disabilities.
Thiago Azeredo owns Sitan Gym Arizona where students can learn and train Muay Thai which is a Thai form of kickboxing.
To Azeredo, the program is personal.
Azeredo's 8-year-old son Octavian was diagnosed with autism.
"As a special needs parent, a lot of parents struggle to find things for their special needs kiddos to do. It's very hard to accommodate," he said.
Azeredo said the goal of the special needs class is to help them gain the skills and confidence to join the regular classes.
Doing so also teaches other students about inclusion.
"I wanted to create an environment where they can learn a little bit easier, it's a little bit less stressful," explained Azeredo.
Desiree Cruz's 14-year-old boy who has developmental disabilities said the program has impacted her family.
"His therapist asked us what we were doing differently and we let her know that he started attending this class and she said he has overall improved with everything," explained Cruz.
To learn more about Sitan Gym Arizona pricing and schedule, visit sitangymaz.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.