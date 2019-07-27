CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An East Valley gym owner is offering a class for special needs students.
Thiago Azeredo has a son living with autism.
He created a class to help him get the basics of Muay Thai before including him in the regular classes.
His staff are required to courses and be trained to work with special needs children. Therapies included are OT, speech and physical therapy.
For more information, contact Sitan Gym.
