CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Devin Shivers had spent the last 12 years of his life playing football, but in June of 2017, that all changed.
Devin suffered a career-ending concussion and suffered from dizziness, consistent headaches, memory loss, vertigo, and even eye sight issues.
Through Devin and his mother Tracey's non-profit organization, Bounce Back Concussion Awareness, they hope to spread awareness about the detrimental consequences of concussions, as well as ensuring athletes know they are not alone.
They hope Bounce Back changes the lives of athletes and their programs to ensure their safety.
Concussions are an injury that cannot necessarily be seen and a lot of people shrug them off. This can cause the injured player to negate their symptoms and by not addressing a concussion, allow them to compound into various mental issues for athletes including depression, inability to focus, and bipolar disorder.
Their 501c3 non-profit is looking for donations to help with concussion research and assist schools in enhancing their safety protocols.
You can check out their website at bouncebackconcussionawareness.com.
They are also planning an event on National Concussion Awareness Day on Sept. 20. It will be at College Bar & Grill in Tempe.