CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A family-owned business in Chandler is celebrating 100 years of serving the community.
In September 1919, when Chandler had fewer than 1,000 residents, the Serrano family established The Serrano Brothers Popular Store, which became the oldest continuously family-run business in the city.
Selling clothes and more for local farmers, The Serrano Brothers Popular Store expanded into Serrano's Department Stores. The Serrano family eventually launched other store locations throughout the East Valley and Phoenix.
With the trend of big department stores and shopping malls growing in the 1970s, the Serrano family's independent department stores were impacted. That's when husband and wife Ernie and Eva Serrano decided to make a change and shift from the clothing retail business.
By 1979, on a leap of faith, the family opened a downtown Chandler Mexican food restaurant called La Casa Serrano. The restaurant evolved into a chain now known as Serrano's Mexican Restaurants.
With Serrano's Department Store in downtown Chandler closing in 1981, the family spent the past 40 years focusing on the restaurant business.
Now, Ernie and Eva's eight children own and run the restaurants.
Ric Serrano, the president and CEO of Serrano's Mexican Restaurants, expressed how the family business has been able to stand the test of time.
“Our family has seen our fair share of changes and challenges over the years, but we have always been able to adapt. Today, our business model is centered around the values we hold most dear – faith, family and food,” said Serrano in a press release.
In honor of the huge 100-year milestone, the family will be hosting a Centennial Fiesta at the Serrano's Mexican Restaurant in downtown Chandler on Thursday, September 19, from 5 to 9 p.m.
All attendees of the event will be granted a $1 taco, rice and bean entree. The taco options are shredded beef or chicken.
During the party, at 7:00 p.m., there will be a taco-eating contest with local mayors and members of the police and fire departments. The contest will have a $1,000 prize that will be donated to the 100 Club of Arizona, an organization that helps families of fallen police officers and firefighters.
Angela Harrolle, president and CEO of the 100 Club of Arizona, is appreciative of the collaboration with the Serrano family.
“It’s so incredible that our beloved Serrano’s is celebrating 100 years, and graciously supporting Public Safety through the 100 Club of Arizona in return,” said Harrolle in a press release. “100 for 100 sounds like a true match and we are grateful for the partnership!”
At the party, there will also be other fun activities like face painting, raffles and activities for the youngsters.
“We look forward to celebrating this big milestone with our loyal customers and we invite new customers to come give us a chance," said Serrano in a press release. "You can be sure we’ll be breaking out our famous bean dip!”
New children's books and stuffed animals will also be collected at the event for the annual W. Steven Martin Police and Fire Toy Drive. A free fried ice cream voucher will be waiting for anyone who brings a new book or stuffed animal.
In addition to the Centennial Fiesta, throughout the month of September, Serrano's Mexican Restaurants will have $1 specials to celebrate their 100 years.
The daily specials include:
Monday: $1 Margarita Monday - 10 oz. house margarita
Tuesday: $1 Taco Tuesday (street taco or shredded beef/chicken crunchy taco)
Wednesday: $1 Hump Day Heavenly Bites
Thursday: $1 Throwback Thursday (shredded beef or chicken taco, rice and beans entree)
Friday: $1 Fried Ice Cream Friday
Saturday: $1 Cerveza Saturday - 10 oz. draft Mexican beer
