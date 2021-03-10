CHANDLER, AZ (Try It With Tess) -- During the past year of the pandemic, people have spent more time at home than ever before. We've seen a massive boom in home improvement projects and renovations. Just like so many things that have gone virtual, so has getting design advice.
Interior designers Lisa Whyte and Megan Mays say they've seen a boost in business since the pandemic began. Thanks to technology, these two Valley moms have been able to work from home, making the whole daunting task of re-doing a room much easier.
Virtual interior design service is a growing trend. Folks who might have hired the neighborhood interior designer as a face-to-face service provider transitioned instead to digital design and e-commerce for a touch-free way to elevate their homes. Whyte, owner of Whyte House Design, and Mays, owner of Ravenhouse Design, have teamed up on numerous projects.
While they still offer in-person services if a client prefers, virtually designing a space means they can help anyone anywhere. One recent project was a full kitchen renovation. From homes in Chandler, the women worked on the reno design for their client in New Jersey. They did it without ever stepping foot in the home.
For more on their design services or design inspiration, follow the designers on Instagram -- @lisaryanwhite and @ravenhousedesign and check out www.whytehousedesign.com.