FLAGSTAFF (3TV/CBS 5) -- Nearly 50 years ago, the world watched one of the biggest moments in history: humans landing on the moon.
But before Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin took those historic first steps on the moon's surface, they took practice steps for the event right here in Arizona.
[WATCH: How astronauts trained for space in Arizona before Apollo 11]
Flagstaff served as a training ground for the astronauts and scientists involved in every mission to the moon.
Volcanic cinders, small particles of hardened lava, deposited from volcanic activity in the area, create a similar environment to what scientists thought the astronauts would find on the moon.
"They could practice pulling the equipment carts, picking up rocks and describing what they're seeing, just like they were going to do on the moon," said Kevin Schindler, Lowell Observatory historian.
In the late 1960's, NASA officials carefully measured and laid explosives to carve out holes that would mimic the moon's craters.
Now, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11, the city of Flagstaff and the Coconino National Forest are hosting several lunar legacy events through next summer, including a hike to Crater Field 1. You begin by watching a short documentary, then follow an easy guided hike through the woods.
Matt Pavich is a Flagstaff resident who signed up for the hike wanting to learn more about his city's history.
"We're familiar with the area, but didn't know it was used like this for the astronaut training," Pavich said. "So it's cool to be where it happened."
Schindler says he's excited that Flagstaff will forever be a part of this milestone's history - that he hopes will bring people together.
"It's been estimated 600 million people witnessed Neil Armstrong's first steps on the moon," Schindler said. "So for one moment, 600 million people stopped being Americans or Russians or black or white or whatever, they were humans and looked to the skies and celebrated the achievement of our species."
It's a moment in history forever impacting our future.
"I think it's good for people to know more about it and what an effort it was," hiker John Eastwood of Flagstaff said. "It's a symbol of what we can accomplish when we work together instead of against each other."
The Lunar Legacy events in northern Arizona will take place until July 2019. Click here for a list of events.
