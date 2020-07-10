PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A family cat shot right between the eyes. Another, shot and killed, and yet another possibly shot in the back, all reports coming out of a Phoenix neighborhood.
"There's never been something so unexpected like this and scary," one neighbor named Jen tells us, who prefers we do not use her last name. In recent days, pet owners have been taking to social media wondering if a cat killer is hunting and stalking their neighborhood.
"It's a great family neighborhood, very quiet, very safe," Jen tells us. "You would never be afraid to leave your pets outside or be afraid to be outside." But, that's now changing, as several Phoenix residents say their cats have gone missing or have been shot by either a pellet or BB gun. Some believe, a video, recently posted to Nextdoor.com, explains it all. The night-time footage was captured from a Ring Door App and neighbors hope it holds the answer to this cat mystery plaguing their community.
In the surveillance video you see a man pull forward in his car, then he backs up when he sees a black cat sitting in a driveway. He and a passenger can be seen shuffling something in their hands. The passenger points the object out the window, and then the black cat disappears. Jen has watched the video multiple times and says she can clearly see the suspects, "get the gun from the back, look around, and then the passenger shoots the cat."
The owner, who asked to remain anonymous, confirmed that his three year old cat, Sam, seen in the video was indeed shot that night at 2:37am, Sunday, June 28th. He died from his injury, and was found the next morning in the bushes. He posted the video to Nextdoor hoping to warn others and catch the guys who did this. His post also included the following description:
The car is a 1999-2005 Hyundai Accent sedan in a light metallic silver tan or white. The car is a base model...and seems to be missing a hubcap in the rear passenger side. Seems like they used a pump style pellet gun. Keep a look out for this car. It most likely will be dirty and beat up. Yes, it's been reported.
In an email to us, he explains the depth of his anger and pain. "The thing that makes me sad and furious at the same time is that these pieces of trash were only able to kill Sam because he loved people. He sat and watched that monster pump up his pellet gun because Sam was happy to make a new friend."
Jen's 12-year-old family cat, "Spider" was shot the same night, right between the eyes, but survived. "It looked like he had almost been in a fight," she explains. "He went into surgery on Tuesday, and they had to remove shattered teeth, the bullet from his jaw, and there are still shards of bullet in his nose."
These incidents have happened in the area of 20th Street and Campbell. And, recently, a third case was reported to the Animal Crimes Unit of the Phoenix Police Department. Now, possibly a fourth shooting this week, as a neighbor posts a picture to Nextdoor of what he believes is a BB gun wound to the back or hind leg area of his neighbor’s cat.
"These types of incidents are very disturbing to us," Sgt. Ann Justus of the Phoenix Police Department tells us. Even though feral cats thrive in this area, these victims belong to families. "These owners love these animals, they've had them for years, they've gone through lots of life experiences with them," she explains. "Animals like kids are innocent, so to see them injured, really hurts these people."
Jen, and neighbors we spoke with in the neighborhood off camera, and through email and Facebook, say the cruelty needs to stop. They're warning others to keep a close eye-out on their pets and possible copy cats. "This is just not a humane thing and is not something we should be dealing with here or anywhere in any neighborhood," says Jen. And, if you see something, say something, says Phoenix Police. They ask, if you have any information on these cases or want to report animal cruelty to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-948-6377
As for Spider, he's recovering and doing well, but his surgery and vet bills has reached $7,000 dollars. His owners set up a Go-Fund-Me page called, "Save one of Spider's Nine Lives." If they raise more than that, they plan on donating the remainder to the Humane Society.