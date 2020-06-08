PHOENIX (3TV / CBS 5) - Career coaches are warning job seekers to post 'responsibly' about recent peaceful demonstrations, riots and unrest so it does not cost them job opportunities.
Protests, and the posts people make on social media about protests, could be a critical moment for businesses, job seekers, and students, according to LT Ladino Bryson, the CEO of vCandidates.com.
As Arizona's Family has reported, some businesses have faced backlash of comments their leaders made on social media, and Arizona Christian University revoked the scholarship of an incoming student following comments she made online about the death of George Floyd.
Ladino Bryson says though everyone has a right to express opinions, it’s important to remember there may be consequences that come with controversial posts online.
"Employers always check up on social media accounts, and that’s why I always encourage job seekers and candidates to make sure that they clean up their social media, set their social media settings to private and understand that if they do post something publicly, they have to be responsible for what they post," Ladino Bryson said. "I always say post responsibly."
This doesn’t just apply to your personal social media accounts. Comments, videos, or photos you post on other accounts could impact your chances at a job in the future.
"Whenever we comment on someone else’s post that’s set to public on any other feeds like from the NFL or any associations we’re with, you are leaving a digital imprint and you can be found," Ladino Bryson added.