PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson and his wife Meghan are on a mission to give kids with chronic illnesses and their families access to electronics as sources of entertainment, education and communication.
That's the reason the couple has donated their fourth "David's Locker" to patients and families of Ryan House.
David's Locker is a portable locker with noise-canceling headphones, Apple iPads, Nintendo Switches and video games.
The Johnsons wanted to fill hospitals' demand for technology on isolated floors.
Back in April 2018, Johnson and his wife unveiled the first David's Locker at Phoenix Children's Hospital.
A few months later, in September of 2018, the second David's Locker was welcomed by the Cardon Children's Medical Center.
Then in April of 2019, the third one was unveiled at Ralph Waldo Emerson Elementary School's Special Needs Program.
David's Locker is a part of The Johnson Family's Mission 31, a charity the couple created in support of severely ill children and their families.